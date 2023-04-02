Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

