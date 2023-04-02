Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 41,722 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

