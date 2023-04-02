Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 340,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.