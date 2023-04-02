Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in March

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,690 shares of company stock worth $633,678. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.6 %
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.