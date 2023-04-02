Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

