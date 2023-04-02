Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

