Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in March

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

