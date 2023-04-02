Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,253,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,411. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.