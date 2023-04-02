Compound Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $304.98 million and $20.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.97 or 0.00151453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.43293857 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $18,714,568.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

