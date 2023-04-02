Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

