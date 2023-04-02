Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 101,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.21. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

