Contrasting North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North West and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.49 $125.20 million $4.66 18.17

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than North West.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North West 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for North West and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

North West currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. Given North West’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe North West is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares North West and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North West N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.67% 9.85% 6.48%

Summary

Weis Markets beats North West on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its international operations include 30 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 12 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 4 Quickstop convenience stores; 9 Riteway food markets; and Pacific Alaska wholesale, a distributor to independent grocery stores, commercial accounts, and individual households in rural Alaska. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

