Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 33.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

