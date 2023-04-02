Courier Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

