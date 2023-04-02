Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

