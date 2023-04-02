Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Covestro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €38.13 ($41.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a one year high of €49.53 ($53.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.16.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

