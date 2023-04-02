Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 1,305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

CWEGF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 5,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

