Critical Survey: LogicMark (LGMK) vs. Its Rivals

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LogicMark to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$11.71 million -0.20 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $109.55 million 4.32

LogicMark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -28.82% -24.16% LogicMark Competitors -295.34% -97.92% -25.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LogicMark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 299 1085 2261 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given LogicMark’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

LogicMark competitors beat LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

