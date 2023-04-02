CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

