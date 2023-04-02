Dash Price Tops $56.07 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.07 or 0.00202076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $628.83 million and approximately $87.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,214,999 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

