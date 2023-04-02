Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.79 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Decred coin can now be bought for $20.95 or 0.00075688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $311.13 million and $18.79 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00151454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,849,006 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.