DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 31.6% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $609,873.32 and $30.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00150082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,469 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.