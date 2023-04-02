DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $595,902.34 and approximately $21.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00151840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,435 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

