Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $459.86.

DE stock opened at $412.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.35. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

