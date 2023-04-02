DEI Trading Up 37% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 37% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,458.26 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00329971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

