Dero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259,707.83 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Dero has a market cap of $113.24 million and approximately $259,707.83 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $8.44 or 0.00030030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,096.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00326670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00569765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00436627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,421,412 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

