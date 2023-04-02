DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $106.73 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DeXe has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $106.73 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00010422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.81755196 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,483,447.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

