Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. 25,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.07. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

