DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives $65.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

DICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.71.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

