DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Update

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 639,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.
DICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
