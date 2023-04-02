Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DDL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. 581,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.18. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $899.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

