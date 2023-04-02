DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of DRTT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 195.48% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.