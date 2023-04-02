Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,783 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.69. The company had a trading volume of 347,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,688. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.56.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

