Dogelon Mars Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $187.05 million and $3.60 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

