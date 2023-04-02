Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

