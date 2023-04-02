e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:ELF traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,078. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.