Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 281,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.