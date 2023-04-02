Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 1,101,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.46.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.