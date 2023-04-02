Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $118,465.76 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

