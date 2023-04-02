Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,078,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 3,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.8 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of ELEEF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,552. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELEEF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

