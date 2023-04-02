Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,457. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

