Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.30. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

