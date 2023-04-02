EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in March

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMSHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $798.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.42. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $636.55 and a 1 year high of $909.65.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

