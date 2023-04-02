Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Energi has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $200,715.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,115,828 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

