Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %
ESGR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $263.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.