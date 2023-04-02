Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ESGR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $263.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

