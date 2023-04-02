Enzyme (MLN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $20.69 or 0.00074545 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

