EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $114.63. 4,940,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

