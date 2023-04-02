EOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.04 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $133.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,102,254 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

