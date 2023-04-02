Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitable Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 4,057,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,042. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

