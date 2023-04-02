Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

