Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of EQC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
